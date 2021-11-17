UPDATE (6:29 p.m.): David Cox pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m.
David Cox executed at Parchman. He was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m.
UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): Cox offers some remorse
During his final afternoon, David Cox visited with his attorneys and ate his last meal with prison officials and three chaplains.
During a 4:45 p.m. press briefing, Cain offered more information on Cox’s comments about remorse for what he did.
“He said he was a good man before he was a bad man,” Cain said. “He talked about closure for his sons, for taking their mom.”
Members of the victim’s family arrived at the processing center at 3:40 p.m. and were escorted by bus to Unit 17, the former death row building that houses the execution room. The same building once held the state’s gas chamber.
The five members of the media who will witness the execution will be bused to Unit 17 at 5 p.m., an hour before the execution.
Cain said he still feels the execution will begin on time at 6 p.m.
UPDATE (2:15 p.m.): Cox "upbeat" Wednesday
MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain described David Neal Cox as upbeat and remorseful in the hours leading up to his execution this afternoon.
“He has been very normal, calm, almost upbeat,” Cain said at a 2 p.m. press briefing at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. “He likes Mountain Dew and has been drinking a lot of it.”
In the last several years, Cox has admitted his guilt but has never expressed remorse for the May 2010 killing of his estranged wife Kim Cox. But Cain said the 50-year-old Pontotoc man was remorseful Wednesday.
“He has (expressed remorse). He did a little bit this afternoon,” Cain said. The commissioner did not specify what Cox said.
For a last meal, Cox requested fried catfish, French fries and banana pudding.
Because Cox has waived all appeals, asked to be executed, and his attorneys are barred from trying to delay or stop the execution, the commissioner said the execution should take place at the scheduled time of 6 p.m.
“The superintendent has planned everything down to the second,” Cain said. “There is no reason to believe it won’t take place on time.”
UPDATE (12:03 p.m.): Reeves won't stay execution
Mississippi and other states have had difficulty finding lethal injection drugs because pharmaceutical companies began blocking the use of their products to carry out death sentences.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections revealed in court papers earlier this year that it had acquired three drugs for the lethal injection protocol: midazolam, which is a sedative; vecuronium bromide, which paralyzes the muscles; and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has no intention of granting clemency or delaying the execution, his spokeswoman said Tuesday. Death Penalty Action, which opposes executions, had petitioned Reeves to step in.
– Associated Press
Original Story
The state of Mississippi will execute its first death row inmate in more than nine years today.
David Neal Cox, 50, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. at the sprawling Mississippi State Penitentiary located in Sunflower County.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal will bring you updates throughout the day and from the execution. Reporter William Moore is one of the media witnesses to the execution. State officials will hold regular press briefings starting at 2 p.m.
Background
A Union County jury sentenced Cox to death for the May 2010 murder of his estranged wife. After shooting his wife two times, he sexually assaulted his step-daughter in front of the dying woman during an 8-hour hostage situation.
At least two anti-death penalty groups have taken up Cox's cause. The Mississippi Rising Coalition will stage a peaceful protest at the prison gate this afternoon around 5. A separate group, The Action Network started an online petition and had more than 4,500 signatures asking Gov. Tate Reeves to stay the execution.
Neither action is expected to stop the execution.
After several appeals, in 2018 Cox admitted his guilt and started asking the court to let him waive all future appeals and proceed with the execution. On Oct. 21, the Mississippi Supreme Court agreed and set the execution for Nov. 17.
In the same order, Chief Justice Michael Randolph allowed his state-appointed attorneys to stay on in an advisory role, but banned them from trying to legally stop the execution against Cox's will.