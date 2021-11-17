The state of Mississippi will execute its first death row inmate in more than nine years today.
David Neal Cox, 50, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. at the sprawling Mississippi State Penitentiary located in Sunflower County.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal will bring you updates throughout the day and from the execution. Reporter William Moore is one of the media witnesses to the execution. State officials will hold regular press briefings starting at 2 p.m.
A Union County jury sentenced Cox to death for the May 2010 murder of his estranged wife. After shooting his wife two times, he sexually assaulted his step-daughter in front of the dying woman during an 8-hour hostage situation.
At least two anti-death penalty groups have taken up Cox's cause. The Mississippi Rising Coalition will stage a peaceful protest at the prison gate this afternoon around 5. A separate group, The Action Network started an online petition and had more than 4,500 signatures asking Gov. Tate Reeves to stay the execution.
After several appeals, in 2018 Cox admitted his guilt and started asking the court to let him waive all future appeals and proceed with the execution. On Oct. 21, the Mississippi Supreme Court agreed and set the execution for Nov. 17.
In the same order, Chief Justice Michael Randolph allowed his state-appointed attorneys to stay on in an advisory role, but banned them from trying to legally stop the execution against Cox's will.