JACKSON • A Death Row inmate has asked a federal court in Jackson to intervene and stop the state from asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to set an execution date.
In the state’s reply filed Friday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the condemned man’s only remaining appeal challenges the method of execution, not his guilt or death sentence, meaning the state should be able to move forward with his execution.
Thomas Edwin “Eddie” Loden, 58, has been on Mississippi Death Row since 2001 after pleading guilty more than two decades ago to capital murder. In 2018, Loden joined other inmates in a 2015 federal lawsuit arguing that the drugs used in lethal injection are unconstitutional. That case has not been resolved.
Finch on Oct. 4 asked the state’s highest court to set an execution date for Loden after years of inactivity.
On Oct. 19, attorneys for Loden filed a motion asking the U.S. District Court in Jackson to grant in injunction under the All Writs Act to “prevent the state court from so interfering with a federal court’s” case to determine whether Mississippi’s choice of lethal injection drugs violate the Eighth Amendment against cruel and unusual punishment. “That is precisely the case here,” wrote Loden’s attorney James Craig.
Alternatively, Craig asked the federal court to issue a temporary restraining order and/or a permanent injunction to force the state to withdraw its request for an execution date and to refrain from executing Loden until the federal lawsuit is resolved.
In Fitch’s reply filed Friday, the state argues that Loden’s federal lawsuit does not challenge the death penalty he received, it only challenges the manner of execution. The U.S District Court of Southern Mississippi did grant a preliminary injunction to keep the state from executing inmates with certain drugs. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed and vacated that injunction in 2016.
“There is nothing pertaining to this case now before this court which would impede setting Loden’s execution,” Fitch wrote. “This case simply challenges the manner in which the (Mississippi Department of Correction) will carry out (Loden’s execution).”
Fitch noted that Loden’s state and federal appeals of the death penalty sentence ended in 2018 when the state supreme court denied his second petition for post-conviction relief. She further argued that by trying to get the state to withdraw its request to set an execution date, Loden’s motion actually seeks a stay of his execution.
Loden pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery in the June 22, 2000, death of Leesa Marie Gray, a 16-year-old waitress at a Dorsey restaurant. Following his plea, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced Loden to death plus an additional 150 years for the other felony counts.
Loden’s defense attorney Stacy Ferraro filed a response before the Mississippi Supreme Court, asking the court to wait until the federal case is resolved before setting and execution date.
Mississippi resumed executions last fall after a nine-year hiatus. David Neal Cox died by lethal injection Nov. 17, 2021.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.