OXFORD • A Louisiana man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Aberdeen girl he met online has been found guilty of federal sex crimes.
A federal jury convicted a Ronald Joseph Latiolais III, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana, of traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.
During the two-day trial that started Monday, March 7, court documents and evidence showed that Latiolais, then 24, met the girl online and drove from Louisiana to Mississippi to meet her in April of 2019.
Prosecutors argued that despite knowing she was underage, Latiolais went to the teen’s house during the night, cut the screen on her bedroom window, and escaped with the teen. Latiolais admitted to committing sexual acts on the minor during a stop on the drive from Mississippi to Louisiana.
Monroe County officials initially planned to charge Latiolais in state court with kidnapping and sexual assault. The case was later transferred to federal court, where he faced two charges: using a website and text messages to persuade the child and then the actual act of carrying her across state lines.
The government agreed to drop the first count immediately before the trial started this week. The trial ended March 8 when the jury found him guilty of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael P. Mills is scheduled to sentence Latiolais in June. Latiolais could be sentenced to anywhere from 10 years to life in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000.