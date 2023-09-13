TUPELO – An Attala County man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, accused of beating and holding a former girlfriend hostage last weekend.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies responded to a 911 call in the Auburn community Monday on a possible kidnapping call. Deputies found a female who had been severely assaulted and required immediate medical attention.
“After talking with the victim, it appeared that she and the suspect, Preston Dean, were in a previous relationship,” Johnson said. “The relationship had ended and Mr. Dean was not happy that it ended. He went back and broke into this victim’s house restrained her and beat her severely.”
Johnson said the ordeal lasted around 30 hours. The victim managed to escape and call for help. Following the 911 call, deputies immediately began searching for Dean. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued a “be on the lookout” for Dean Tuesday afternoon, requesting the assistance of the public.
“With help from the public he was taken into custody without incident,” Johnson said.
Preston Kyle Brooks Dean, 23, was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence and burglary of an occupied dwelling. During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond was set at $500,000.
At the time of his arrest, Dean was wearing a Mississippi Department of Corrections ankle monitor for previous grand larceny and car theft convictions.
