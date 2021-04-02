TUPELO - Police responding to a possible burglary call arrested a man for multiple felonies and recovered a stolen vehicle.
Tupelo police were called the the St. Andrews Drive area April 1 around 6:30 a.m. after homeowners described finding a suspect on foot in their carport. A check of the area revealed a stolen GMC Acadia that officers recovered.
Shortly after the initial call officers located a suspect matching the homeowners' description in the area of Meadow Circle.
Ladarius Buchanan, 29, of Tupelo, was detained and then arrested for a half-dozen outstanding Tupelo Municipal Court warrants. During the arrest, officers found a handgun and drugs on him.
The same day, he was arraigned in city court and charged with two counts of burglary of an auto and possession of a firearm by a felon. During that initial appearance, his bond was set at $45,000.
Authorities say other charges are possible as the investigation continues. Victims have been identified all around the city, including Deer Park Road in the east, St. Andrews by the furniture market and Milford Street.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.