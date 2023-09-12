TUPELO – A Lee County man was ordered held without bond after physically assaulting Tupelo police officers following a traffic stop, for the second time in three months.
When police pulled over William Ernest Westmoreland, 43, Monday morning around 8:30, he became belligerent and attacked the two officers, injuring one’s back. Police used a Taser on the suspect and needed the help of bystanders to subdue him.
In mid-June, Westmoreland led police on a short pursuit. When he finally stopped, he charged the officer and put the officer in a headlock and later tried to headbutt the same officer.
Citing Westmoreland’s repeated aggression and violence toward law enforcement, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir ordered Westmoreland held without bond in the new assault charge.
Officers pulled over a vehicle on McCullough Boulevard near Adams Farm Road for a traffic violation Sept. 11. While talking to the driver, officers developed probable cause and asked to Westmoreland exit the vehicle. He refused.
When the officers attempted to remove him, he began a physical confrontation, actively fighting both officers and attempting to grab one officer’s sidearm. During that attack, officers Tased the suspect with minimal effect. With the help of bystanders, the officers were able to eventually get Westmoreland handcuffed.
Westmoreland was carried to the Lee County Jail. After he was cleared by medics, he was booked into jail at 8:55 a.m. He listed the Salvation Army lodge as his address in the docket book Monday.
A search of the vehicle revealed an open container of alcohol as well as suspected marijuana and THC edibles. Westmoreland was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, a felony. He was also charged with the misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, open container and possession of marijuana.
During the altercation one officer was injured and carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room for treatment. That officer will need follow up care for a back injury.
On the evening of Monday June 19, a patrolman noticed Westmoreland’s truck speeding on West Main Street. After initially pulling into a driveway and turning off his lights, Westmoreland took smaller roads before finally stopping at a shopping center on North Gloster near Varsity Drive.
Westmoreland was aggressive and demanded to know why he was being stopped. He attempted to drive away but stopped after a few feet and aggressively approached the officer. The police car dash cam captured Westmoreland putting the officer in a headlock. After Westmoreland was eventually handcuffed, he yelled profanities and attempted to headbutt the officer as he was placed in the back of the patrol car.
A search of the truck revealed a felony amount of methamphetamine, leading to a second felony charge to go along with the assault on an officer. He was also charged with speeding and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
During the June initial appearance, Judge Weir went light on Westmoreland, setting bond on the two felony charges at $20,000, but cautioned the married father of four who listed a Colt Lane, Guntown address on his arrest paperwork.
“I’m sure you’ll be out on bond shortly and your behavior going forward will be important,” Weir said. “It could be the difference in being out supporting your wife and children or going back to the county jail to await trial.”
