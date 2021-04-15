OXFORD • A Jackson man has been charged by Oxford police after trying to sell a stolen all-terrain vehicle.
Oxford police learned April 13 that an ATV stolen in Jackson was being sold in Oxford. Investigators say they were able to locate the individual selling the stolen vehicle and identified him as Dominique Price, 29, of Jackson.
According to law enforcement officials, Price had the stolen ATV in his possession at the time of his arrest by Oxford Police Department patrol officers, who were assisted by Lafayette County deputy sheriffs.
Price was charged with possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $2,500 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.