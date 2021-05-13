OXFORD - A Lafayette County man has been charged with an early May hit and run that left a pedestrian hospitalized.
Oxford police responded to Jackson Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive May 1 in reference to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle left the scene following the incident.
The responding officers found the victim lying in the middle of Jackson Avenue with injuries. Medics were called to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
Following an investigation, detectives arrested Nolan Smith, 19, of Oxford, on May 12. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a felony. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Smith a $25,000 bond.
The victim is still receiving ongoing treatment for the injuries he sustained during the incident.