Man charged with breaking into multiple cars in Oxford By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal Jul 12, 2023 OXFORD – Just minutes after a caller reported a man breaking into cars outside an Oxford business Sunday, the suspect was in custody.The Oxford Police Department responded July 9 to a business in the 2200 block of University Avenue where a caller said a man was burglarizing vehicles.The on-shift patrol unit was able to respond immediately, and officers were able to pull over the suspect on a traffic stop within minutes of the initial call.The investigation led to the arrest of Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford, charged with four counts of auto burglary.Coleman was transported to Lafayette County Justice Court for his initial appearance, where he was issued a $20,000 bond.