Man charged with car burglary By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal Mar 21, 2022 OXFORD • A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into a car in downtown Oxford.Oxford police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Lamar Boulevard March 4 for a report of an unlocked vehicle that had been entered overnight and had items stolen from it.The investigation led to the arrest of Larry Sanders, 42, of Oxford, charged with the burglary of an auto. He is also facing charges from Lafayette County Metro Narcotics.During his initial appearance, bond was set at $10,000. william.moore@djournal.com William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal.