TUPELO • A Tupelo man has been charged with robbery following an East Tupelo altercation that escalated to gunfire on Monday around noon.
Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said Wesley Glenn Kuykendall, 52, of 1521 Elvis Presley Drive, Tupelo, has been charged with robbery and shooting into a motor vehicle, both felonies.
During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court Tuesday, Kuykendall's bond was set at $60,000.
Police officers responded to the Renasant Bank branch at 164 South Veterans Boulevard May 10, where a dispute was reported in the parking lot.
During that disturbance, a shot was fired. Both parties were detained and the area was secured. McDougald said there were no injuries reported.
Kuykendall was initially booked into the Lee County Jail Monday afternoon and charged with discharging a weapon inside the city limits, a misdemeanor.