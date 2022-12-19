Man facing multiple charges after Starkville parking lot shooting By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Quinn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STARKVILLE – A Clay County man is facing three felony charges after opening fire in an apartment complex parking lot Friday.Starkville police responded to 109 Locksley Way, located off South Montgomery Street, on Dec. 16 for a report of shots fired. Witnesses said a man fired shots at a vehicle occupied by three people.As a result, Daquavis Quinn, 19, of Cedarbluff, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault.Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you