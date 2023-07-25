TUPELO – A Tupelo man captured on security video executing a compliant convenience store clerk last summer has been indicted for capital murder.
Christopher Copeland, 27, of Moore Avenue, Tupelo, was under house arrest when he walked into the Chevron Food Mart at the corner of Cliff Gookin Boulevard and South Thomas Street on a Sunday morning last September and shot clerk Parmuegr Singh, 33, in the head while robbing the store.
He surrendered to authorities hours after the shooting. A Lee County grand jury indicted Copeland for capital murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in late June. In Mississippi, a capital murder conviction has only two possible sentences – life without parole or death.
Just weeks after the killing, a circuit court judge reinstated a 16-year suspended sentence for a previous home burglary charge that landed Copeland on house arrest. He has remained in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections ever since.
Copeland, whose felony convictions date back to a 2015 car burglary arrest, has been in trouble with law enforcement officials since then.
Copeland was 19 when he was arrested for breaking into a car in June 2015. When the case made it to circuit court, Judge Thomas Gardner agreed to a nonadjudication. If Copeland didn’t break the law during a five-year probation period, the charge would be wiped off his record.
But Copeland was arrested for the May 2016 burglary of another vehicle. He pleaded guilty, and circuit judge James Roberts sentenced him to seven years in prison but suspended five years. He served just 10 months of the two-year sentence before MDOC released him on parole in June 2017.
On Nov. 2, 20217, just five months after he was released early from state prison, Copeland broke into a house. Circuit Judge Jim Pounds suspended 17 years of a 20-year sentence for that crime. Copeland served 17 months in prison before he was released from MDOC custody in October 2019.
When Copeland stopped reporting to his probation officer and failed to make the court-ordered payments, the district attorney’s office filed a motion in April 2021 to revoke his probation and impose the suspended sentence. In October 2021, circuit Judge John White sentenced Copeland to two years on house arrest.
Less than a year later, Copeland walked into the convenience store brandishing a pistol. Video footage shows Singh not only complying with Copeland’s demands but giving the robber an extra stack of money he didn’t ask for. Singh opened the safe and even gave him a bank bag to carry the cash. The store’s video camera recorded Copeland jumping the counter and shooting the clerk in the back of the head at point-blank range.
A trial date has not been set.
