OXFORD – The Shannon man accused of robbing a Verona branch bank in late December pleaded guilty to the charge of armed bank robbery before U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson Monday morning.
Antonia D. Cannon, 57, of Clarke Street, Shannon, faces up to 25 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine as well as 5 years of supervised release, commonly called probation. U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said Cannon is scheduled to be sentenced July 10.
Cannon admitted robbing the Renasant Bank branch in Verona Dec. 30, 2022. He was captured in Tupelo less than 30 minutes after he left the bank and has been in custody ever since. A federal grand jury indicted him for armed bank robbery on Jan. 18.
According to court documents, Cannon entered the Renasant Bank branch on Raymond Avenue Dec. 30 at 4:41 p.m. He walked up to the teller brandishing a black firearm and demanded money. After the teller handed him $4,700 in cash, he walked out and drove away in a red Cadillac. Minutes later, a Natchez Trace Parkway ranger spotted his car and we was arrested in a west Tupelo neighborhood.
The stolen cash was found inside the vehicle. A cell phone and the toy gun he used during the robbery were thrown out of the car during the pursuit. Both were recovered.
This is not Cannon’s first time to use a toy gun to rob a bank. He served more than 4 years in a federal prison for robbing a pair of Mississippi Delta banks nearly a quarter-century ago.
In July 1998, Cannon walked into the Valley Bank in Clarksdale and robbed two tellers of $3,300. Less than two months later, Cannon walked into the Trustmark National Bank branch in Leland and robbed two tellers of $3,788. In both incidents, Cannon was carrying a BB gun replica that looked like a real semi-automatic pistol.
In July 1999, he was sentenced to 70 months on each of the bank robbery charges, to be served concurrently, as well as five years supervised released. He served about 52 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was released in late November 2003. The supervision ended in September 2008.
