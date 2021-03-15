CORINTH • A man already serving a life sentence for child abuse was given another 30 years in prison for a sexual assault charge Monday.
Lonnie Lavis Lee, 40, pleaded guilty in Alcorn County Circuit Court on March 15 to the sexual battery of a Corinth woman. Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Lee to 30 years in prison. He is not entitled to parole or early release under current Mississippi law.
Corinth Police Department Detective Heather Russell investigated the case. Assistant District Attorneys Kyle Robbins and Megan French prosecuted the case for the state.
In March 2016, Lee and the mother of a 3-year-old girl carried the child to the North Mississippi Medical Center-Iuka with severe external injuries. She was later taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Lee claimed at the time of the injuries that the child had been involved in an accident.
The mother of the child, Erica Lou Ann Ivey of Iuka, was charged with child deprivation for her role in the abuse. She later admitted her role and testified at Lee's trial.
In May 2019, a Tishomingo County jury found him guilty of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily harm. Judge Mims also presided over that case, sentencing Lee to serve a term of life in prison.