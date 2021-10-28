JACKSON • A Pontotoc County man set to be executed next month said his former attorneys are acting without his permission, and he wants them sanctioned.
Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court set the execution of David Neal Cox, 50, for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. In the same order, the high court allowed Cox to waive all future appeals but dismissed his request to fire his attorneys.
Cox said the next day the state-appointed Capital Post-Conviction Counsels (CPCC) Humphreys McGee, Treasure Tyson and Krissy Noble contacted him and said they were continuing his appeals.
In a handwritten letter, Cox said the three attorneys were going to appeal his case to the U.S. Supreme Court against his will and try to reverse the Mississippi Supreme Court's Oct. 21 order.
"If post-conviction files anything, I want them all disbarred from ever again practicing law in any state or country — foreign or domestic," Cox wrote.
According to Cox, the attorneys also told him they planned to file suit against the method of execution, lethal injection, in a bid to stop the execution.
"I told all of post-conviction counsels that if they try and file any further filings on my behalf, I'll do my damnest to have them all disbarred," Cox wrote. "They told me they do not have to do what I say."
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph does not agree with that assessment. In the Oct. 21 order, Randolph allowed the CPCC to remain but with limited authority and powers.
"CPCC shall remain in an advisory role," Randolph wrote. "CPCC lacks standing to proceed on Cox's behalf and pursue further hearing in contravention of Cox's decision."
The state has not executed anyone in almost a decade. Gary Carl Simmons Jr. died by lethal injection June 20, 2012 for the murder and dismemberment of Jeffery Wolfe over a drug debt.
Cox, who has been on Mississippi's death row for the last nine years, petitioned the state earlier this year to waive all future appeals and ask the state to execute him.
In April, Third Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith ruled that Cox was "competent to terminate litigation and waive all appeals" and that his request was "knowingly and voluntarily given." The supreme court affirmed the decision last week and set the execution date.
In 2012, Cox pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 fatal shooting of his wife, Kim Kirk Cox, and was sentenced to death. Cox also received another 185 years for seven other felonies, ranging from kidnapping to sexual assault to shooting into an occupied dwelling.