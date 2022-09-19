Marijuana plants found, Saltillo man charged with felony drug possession By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Hettinger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SALTILLO • A domestic call turned into a felony drug arrest after police found marijuana plants growing at a Saltillo residence.Saltillo police responded to a 911 call Sept. 28 concerning a disturbance at a Saltillo address. The responding officers determined that a domestic disturbance had occurred.During the investigation, officers also learned that several marijuana plants were being grown at this residence.Authorities obtained a search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence uncovered several marijuana plants, a handgun and drug paraphernalia.Sean Hettinger of Saltillo was carried to Lee County Jail and charged with felony possession of marijuana along with misdemeanor charges. He has since been released on bond. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marijuana Plant Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Saltillo Drug Possession Paraphernalia William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Queen Elizabeth's coffin transferred to hearse for journey to Windsor Get Kids Set to Invest With Custodial Accounts Miscarriage Is Devastating — and Then the Bill Comes Poll: 63% of Americans say they are falling behind the cost of living Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters