OXFORD • An investigation into federal COVID-19 relief fund fraud led to the arrest of 14 residents from Marshall and DeSoto counties Wednesday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the suspects arrested Oct. 19 are accused of defrauding the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, which used government funds to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVID pandemic.
According to court documents, Jacoby Alexander, 39, Melvin Harris, 26, Doris Pearson, 56, Lakisha Jones Pearson, 46, Robert Pearson, 52, and Devonte Smith, 27, all of Holly Springs; Glendon Jones, 29, and Roneisha Dennis, 30, both of Red Banks; Jaliyah Godwin, 26, and Mareceo Hobson, 28, both of Olive Branch; Dametris Pearson, 27, and Terrance Isom, age unknown, both of Southaven; Dianne Cox, 67, of Byhalia; and Kevin Anderson, 41, of Lamar; are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud by fraudulently applying for PPP loans, as well as participating in wire transfers of over $10,000 involving proceeds of the fraud scheme.
The defendants are charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and illegal financial transactions. If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of 30 years for the conspiracy and wire fraud violations and 10 years for the financial transaction charges.
“The Secret Service remains steadfast in our commitment to investigating the exploitation of pandemic relief funds,” said U.S. Secret Service Acting Special Agent in Charge Ben Zack Rogers, of the Memphis, Tennessee Field Office. “We are thankful for the hard work and continued support of our partners as we work together to ensure that our country’s financial environment remains safe and secure.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Roberts is prosecuting the case. The case was jointly investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division, and U.S. Treasury Inspector General.
