JACKSON – There were six fatal crashes on the state’s largest roads over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s enforcement period began Wednesday morning and concluded Sunday night. Troopers issued more than 9,000 citations and worked six fatal crashes and six deaths.
MHP responded to a fatal crash on interstate 22 in Marshall County involving a pedestrian Sunday Nov. 27 around 9:30 a.m. An unknown vehicle traveling west on Interstate 22 collided with Terry S. Scroggins, 30, of Ashland, who was walking west on the four-lane highway. Scroggins received fatal injuries from the crash, which remains under investigation.
Troopers issued 9,179 citations, down from the high mark of 9,922 during the 2021 holiday enforcement period. Across the board, the number of citations were down slightly from last year. There were 645 tickets written for seat belt and child restraint violations and 172 people were charged with driving under the influence. MHP responded to 212 wrecks with 43 injuries and assisted 104 motorists.
The number of fatalities grew by one over 2021. The other fatal wrecks happened in Clarke, Leake, Rankin, Scott and Stone counties.
A Gulfport woman, 58, died Nov. 23 when her car ran off Highway 49 in Stone County around 2:30 p.m. and flipped. The 79-year-old passenger suffered severe injuries and was airlifted from the scene.
A Ford Mustang driven by a 26-year-old Lake man ran off Highway 501 in Scott County around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Just after midnight Thanksgiving Day, a Kosciusko woman’s car ran off Highway 35 in Leake County and hit a tree. The 24-year-old driver received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Troopers are still working to identify the white male driver of a Chevy pickup that ran off Highway 49 in Rankin County Nov. 25 around 2:30 p.m. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle and as not wearing a seat belt.
On Sunday Nov. 27, a vehicle ran off Interstate 59 in Clarke County. The 2006 Hummer H2 driven by an Antioch, Tennessee man, 49, rolled and hit a tree. A 10-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted to to a Jackson hospital with serious injuries.
