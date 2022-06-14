TUPELO • The sixth person wanted in connection with a deadly December 2021 Plantersville home invasion is now in custody.
U.S. Marshals arrested Peyton Bogan, 21, at a boarding house in Dallas, Texas, Tuesday morning, according to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. Officials are currently working to extradite Bogan back to Mississippi.
When he is returned to Lee County, Bogan will be the sixth person charged with capital murder in the Dec. 22, 2021, death of Justin Mayfield, 39, who was shot and killed inside his County Road 746 Plantersville home during an armed robbery.
Authorities have described the crime as “very organized, calculated and well-planned.”
“Some people actually went inside the home. Some planned it. Some acted as a lookout and passed along information,” Johnson said. “This was planned and targeted. They knew every step this guy was taking.”
As they have made arrests, investigators say they have been able to learn more details of the crime and who was involved. Johnson said there is at least one more person who will likely be charged.
Deputies responded to Mayfield’s residence south of Plantersville around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, after someone called 911 to say “an accident, shooting or incident” took place. The responding deputies found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the house. He was lying in the bathtub and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials believe the suspects’ intention may have been to rob a drug house. There were still large amounts of cash and narcotics left at the scene when deputies arrived.
About six weeks after the crime, authorities made the first three arrests. In early February, authorities charged Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; Shanery D. Hampton, 29, of Macon; and Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point, with capital murder. They are being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.
In mid-March, officials charged Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown, and Dartonio Pinson, 31, of Shannon, with capital murder. They are each being held in the county jail on a $5 million bond.
The differences in the bond amounts shows Pinson and Dixon likely played a less active role in the robbery and killing.
At the time of his arrest, Bogan was free on a $500,000 bond for a December 2019 armed robbery of a Pontotoc convenience store. Three masked men entered the East Side Quick Stop. Owner Omar Fadhel was shot in the leg and head, but survived and managed to call 911. Bogan, who listed a Haven Acres Tupelo address at the time, was charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.