TUPELO – The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it was not responsible for fixing the broken flashing lights that failed to warn motorists to slow down as they neared Shannon Primary School, potentially contributing to the death of a school resource officer last year.
A motorist traveling at speed along the four-lane Highway 45 ran into veteran law enforcement officer Johnny Patterson, who was directing afternoon traffic in January 2022. He later died from his injuries.
Last month, Patterson’s sons filed a wrongful death lawsuit naming Lee County and the Mississippi Department of Transportation as defendants, asking for unspecified damages. In their suit, they argue that the yellow/amber lights on the warning sign that read “School, speed limit 45, when flashing” were nonoperational at the time of the wreck, leading to the death of their father.
In court documents filed this month, MDOT said it was only responsible for the reflective metal traffic sign. The onus of repairing the nonoperational lights fell on the school district.
In the state agency’s response to the lawsuit, MDOT said the warning sign is actually two components. The post and signage are the responsibility of MDOT. The lights and the choice of whether the reduced speed is “When Children Present” or “When Flashing” are the property and responsibility of the Lee County School District.
MDOT and The Lee County School District signed an agreement more than two decades ago specifying the type of sign, the wording and the lighting. Then Lee County School Superintendent Johnny Green signed the agreement Oct. 29, 2002.
The document said “the maintenance (of the sign) and electrical service bill will be the responsibility of the Lee County School District.”
“(MDOT) does not in any way assume the maintenance and upkeep of the (sign),” the agreement says. “Nor will (MDOT) be held responsible for any damage.”
While deflecting responsibility for the nonoperational lights, MDOT said the failure to have operating lights did not constitute a dangerous situation because there were “numerous other warnings to reduce speed." These included Patterson’s school resource officer car, which was sitting in front of the school and has functioning flashing blue lights.
On Jan. 13, 2022, Patterson’s car was parked in the right lane of U.S. Highway 45 in front of the school with its lights flashing to force the afternoon traffic to slow down and move into the left lane as the school let out for the day.
A northbound car going an estimated 75 mph hit the rear of Patterson’s car, knocking it into the officer as he was standing in the road directing traffic. Patterson was transported to the hospital in critical condition; he died about a week later.
“We haven’t been able to determine when the sign was damaged, but Mr. Patterson had complained to others before the accident about the speed of cars, especially northbound cars headed toward Tupelo,” said Booneville attorney Thomas Cooley, who filed the suit on behalf of Patterson’s sons, Cody and Corey Patterson.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants of failing to maintain the speed reduction sign, failing to inspect the sign, failing to remedy the dangerous situation and negligence. In their response to the lawsuit, MDOT suggests that the school district be added as a defendant.
At some point before the wreck, the original caution sign with large incandescent flashing lights was apparently severely damaged. The three reflective signs were removed from the mangled pole and attached to a new galvanized pole that was installed about 10 feet away. The black square bases for the lights were added at the top and bottom, but the lights were never reinstalled.
Within the last few months, new caution signs have been installed on both sides of Shannon Primary School. The new signs include solar panels to power the eight LEDs that flash in the morning and afternoon to alert drivers of the school zone and the reduced speed limit.
