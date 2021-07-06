JACKSON - There were plenty of tickets and arrests over the four-day Fourth of July holiday weekend, but only two people died in wrecks.
The two deaths were just outside the Daily Journal coverage area.
During the 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period, which began Friday, July 2, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Monday, July 5, at midnight, the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6140 citations with 146 driving under the influence arrests. A total of 151 crashes were investigated including 2 fatalities and 50 injuries on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.
On Sunday, July 4 around 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal hit and run crash on US Highway 61 in DeSoto County involving a pedestrian. Donterio T. Brewer, 32, of Charleston, was walking northbound on the highway in the southbound lane when he was struck by an unknown southbound vehicle. Brewer received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
On July 5 at 1:23 a.m., MHP responded to another fatal hit and run crash on state Highway 373 in Lowndes County.
The preliminary investigation revealed Marquis R. Dixon, 31, of Columbus, was riding a 2013 Kymco scooter when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. He received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.