JACKSON - A total of 23 Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were recognized recently for their efforts to combat impaired driving.
Law enforcement officers from 21 agencies across the state - including 13 police departments, six sheriff's offices, the National Park Service and MHP - were recognized during the 2020 DUI 100 Club Awards Luncheon. The annual event is hosted by Sobriety Trained Officers Representing Mississippi (STORM).
The DUI 100 Club was established in 1983 to recognize law enforcement officers across the state that write a minimum of 100 DUI citations within a calendar year.
"Congratulations to the troopers and law enforcement officers recognized," said MHP director Col. Randy Ginn. "We are both proud and appreciative of your commitment to the safety of the state's citizens."
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said the 23 troopers at the luncheon issued more than 2,000 citations for impaired driving, "ultimately preventing crashes and saving lives."
Troof F, based in New Albany is the largest troop and had the most officers to make the club or be recognized as honorable mention.
The following troopers from the Daily Journal's coverage area were recognized at this year's awards luncheon: