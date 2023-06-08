NEW ALBANY – A man recently acquitted of an attempted first-degree murder charge has filed a motion to have all records of the felony charge removed from his record.
Attorneys for Lane Mitchell filed a motion of expungement in Union County Circuit Court. If approved, the resulting court order would remove all records of his arrest and indictment, effectively restoring him to the status he held before.
Mitchell was 18 when he said he felt a man was about to attack his father inside a downtown New Albany restaurant on Feb. 9, 2019. He stabbed Russell Rogers in the neck with a bar knife, severing the man’s carotid artery.
Last month, Mitchell’s case finally went to trial. Over four days, more than two dozen witnesses testified. But before the case was presented to the jury, Circuit Judge Kent Smith dismissed the charge and entered a verbal order of acquittal.
In the formal 11-page order, Judge Smith cited numerous reasons for his action. The biggest reason was that the victim, despite nearly bleeding to death that night, refused to take part in either the police investigation or the prosecution of Mitchell.
“The victim, Russell Rogers, never appeared at any of the proceedings, never spoke with law enforcement, and never met with nor communicated with the rest of the prosecution team,” Judge Smith wrote.
Both the state and the defense subpoenaed Rogers as a witness to no avail. During the trial, Rogers’ father and court-appointed conservator filed three different motions in three different jurisdictions in two states to avoid having Rogers testify.
“It is the opinion of the court that Nathan Russell Rogers' unknown whereabouts is not by accident,” Judge Smith wrote, calling the interference an “intentional violation” of the Sixth Amendment. “These tactics, in concealing a material witness’ whereabouts, are meant to deprive Lane Douglas Mitchell of his constitutional, fundamental right to a fair trial.”
When the judge dismissed the indictment and charge, Mitchell became eligible for expungement under Mississippi law.
An expungement would call for the records relating to Mitchell’s arrest, indictment and journey through the legal system to be destroyed or sealed, making them unavailable to the general public. It would allow Mitchell to treat the event as if it never occurred. That would allow Mitchell to legally say he was never arrested or charged with the felony.
