TUPELO – A Mooreville man, arrested twice on felony drug charges last summer, is now facing federal drug charges.
Robert David Webb Jr., 45, was pulled over in September 2022 on a routine traffic stop. During a subsequent search of his truck, law enforcement agents allegedly found approximately 11 ounces of methamphetamine, a handgun and drug paraphernalia. Webb was charged with aggravated drug trafficking.
But instead of working through circuit court, the case has moved into the federal court system. Last month, a federal grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against Webb. He is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearm while trafficking drugs.
According to the indictment filed March 22 in U.S. District Court, officers found more than 50 grams (about 2 ounces) of methamphetamine in a box on the back seat of the Ford F-250 pickup truck Webb was driving Sept. 3, 2002, when Tupelo police pulled him over in the area of Eason Boulevard and Tulip Creek Road. A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered a second stash of methamphetamine located in a magnetic mount storage box attached to a frame rail underneath the truck. Webb also had a .45-caliber Glock pistol with him at the time of the arrest.
During his arraignment Friday, March 31, Webb pleaded not guilty. He is currently free on an unsecured $10,000 federal bond. District Judge Sharion Aycock is scheduled to preside over the trial on May 15. If convicted on all three charges, Webb could face up to 85 years in a federal prison.
When Webb was arrested last September, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond on that charge at $150,000. But at the time of that arrest, Webb was already free on bond for felony possession of methamphetamine, enhanced by possession of a firearm for a July 2022 arrest in Plantersville.
Following the arrest by Tupelo police, Lee County Justice Court Judge Marilyn Reed revoked Webb’s bond for the previous arrest.
Instead of remaining in jail until the grand jury heard his case, Webb's attorney filed a writ of habeas corpus, asking the circuit court to reconsider bond.
In a ruling last December, Circuit Judge John White noted that had not had a court hearing on any of the three state charges and set a professional-only bond of $50,000. He was released form the Lee County Jail a short time later.
