TUPELO • The case of a Lee County man who beat to death a 2-year-old girl nearly two decades ago finally came to an end Friday during a 5-minute hearing where William Matthew Wilson was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Wilson, now 41, pleaded guilty to capital murder in the 2005 death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and was sentenced to death in May 2007. In January 2018, special appointed judge Larry Roberts granted Wilson's petition for post-conviction relief (PCR) and threw out the death sentence, citing ineffective counsel. The guilty plea and conviction were allowed to stand.
In his PCR petition in circuit court, Wilson argued that his two public defenders rarely talked with him about his case. In his ruling, the judge said the attorneys also failed to prepare for the penalty phase and had no experts to testify as to mitigating factors to keep Wilson from being sentenced to death.
Efforts to toss the guilty plea and conviction were denied because Wilson waited too long to appeal.
When the state took the death penalty off the table, it simplified the issue and ended years of legal wrangling.
“The only thing we are here for today is sentencing,” said Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk. “The court is only left with one option, so I must sentence you to life in prison without the opportunity of parole.”
After spending more than a decade on death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Wilson was transferred to the Lee County Jail in the summer of 2019 as part of the appeal and re-sentencing process. His 22-month stay in Tupelo will be extended a little while as he waits to return to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Wilson initially claimed a motorcycle fell on Malorie Conlee when asked about the multiple injuries suffered by the child. He later admitted to authorities that when the toddler would not stop crying on the night of April 28, 2005, he punched her in the head with his fist three times.
Even though the child was unresponsive, Wilson did not seek medical attention for more than 8 hours. He also admitted placing the child in a tub of scalding water about three months before, burning the child’s feet.