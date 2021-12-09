SALTILLO • A pair of Mooreville men have been arrested in connection with a pair of concession stand burglaries in Saltillo.

On Nov. 26, the thieves forcibly entered the concession stand at W.K. Webb Sportsplex. Once inside, they stole a large amount of food as well as food processing machines.

The incident was captured on the security camera located at the park. Those images helped police identify the people responsible.

Jason Cochran, 19, of 535 Highway 371, Mooreville; and Travis Pitts, 19, of 114 Highway 371, Mooreville; were both arrested Dec. 8 and charged with burglary of a commercial building.

During their initial appearance, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set their bonds at $1,000 each. Both have since been released form the Lee County Jail

The stolen machines were located and recovered.

william.moore@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus