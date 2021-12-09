Mooreville men charged with Saltillo concession stand burglary By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 9, 2021 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Cochran Pitts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALTILLO • A pair of Mooreville men have been arrested in connection with a pair of concession stand burglaries in Saltillo.On Nov. 26, the thieves forcibly entered the concession stand at W.K. Webb Sportsplex. Once inside, they stole a large amount of food as well as food processing machines.The incident was captured on the security camera located at the park. Those images helped police identify the people responsible.Jason Cochran, 19, of 535 Highway 371, Mooreville; and Travis Pitts, 19, of 114 Highway 371, Mooreville; were both arrested Dec. 8 and charged with burglary of a commercial building.During their initial appearance, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set their bonds at $1,000 each. Both have since been released form the Lee County JailThe stolen machines were located and recovered. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Concession Stand Burglary Crime Law Criminal Law Saltillo Men Thief Incident Lee County William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Dr. Sanjay Gupta teaches family chai recipe to daughters RAW: AR: DUGGAR FAMILY LEAVES COURT AFTER VERDICT Why it matters that the Trump White House lied about the President's Covid case GOP voters asked if Pence should run against Trump in 2024 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists