Mooreville woman dies in Friday morning fire

Nov 26, 2021

TUPELO • Authorities are investigating a fatal Friday morning house fire in Mooreville.

While battling the fire at the Drive 1339, Mooreville, residence, volunteer firefighters found the body of Sarah Dempsey, 62, inside the burned home.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said her office is investigating the death.