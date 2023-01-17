TUPELO — A Tupelo woman charged with multiple counts of child abuse was ordered held on a $1 million bond after her 5-year-old autistic son died Sunday.
Brianna Nichole Young, 27, of Gun Club Road, Tupelo, was formally charged Tuesday afternoon with two counts of child abuse and one count of child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. Those charges could be upgraded.
“We don’t have a charge of murder, not yet,” said Tupelo prosecuting attorney Richard Babb. “That is pending the results of the autopsy.’
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green sent the body of Kaleb Bogan, 5, to the state medical examiner’s office. If the autopsy determines the abuse led to the child’s death, Young could be charged with anything from manslaughter to capital murder.
During Young’s initial appearance before Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir, Tupelo police detective Jacob Whitlock testified that when officers arrived at the residenceat 9:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, firefighters were performing CPR on the unresponsive child. The detective noticed a large burn mark on the child’s face, arm and stomach.
“The mother said about two weeks ago he got burned in the bath tub in the hot water,” Whitlock said. “She said she didn’t seek medical treatment for the burns because there were several CPS (Child Protection Services) complaints against her, and she didn’t want it to look like she was abusing the child.”
The detective said officials at the hospital noticed lash marks on the child's back, injuries to his buttocks, as well as bruising and scarring all over his body. Young later admitted she whipped the boy with a switch, leaving the lash marks. She initially said the injuries to his rear end were from a bicycle accident.
“She (later) said she hit him with a curling iron on his butt. That’s how he got the burns,” Whitlock said.
Police said the boy was autistic and non-verbal. Young told them she was having trouble with him and was overwhelmed.
Young told Judge Weir that she was married, but only she and her five children lived in the rental property. CPS removed the other children Sunday and placed them in the custody of a relative of the father.
Noting that Young had no previous felony record, public defender Dennis Farris asked for a $100,000 bond. The prosecutor asked for $1 million.
“The testimony before the court was quite graphic and one of the worst situations before this court in quite some while,” Judge Weir said.
Before Young was allowed to leave the courtroom, officials wanted to clear up a couple of misdemeanor charges for contempt of court for not honoring a payment plan as well as a traffic ticket for no seat belt from October.
When the clerks looked further, it was discovered Young owed the city court nearly $14,000 in fines and penalties for 33 unspecified violations.
