TUPELO – A Lee County mother whose child was found wandering along the side of a busy highway will spend the next eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a litany of charges.
Amber Elizabeth Lindsey, 33, of County Road 711, Tupelo, was facing the possibility of more than 30 years in prison as the result of a July 2022 event where her 5-year-old son wandered off one morning while she and the boy’s father slept. The child was missing for more than 12 hours and was eventually found 3 miles away from his home on the side of a busy four-lane highway.
Lindsey was initially charged with child neglect and possession of methamphetamine. When a routine blood test showed the boy had methamphetamine in his system, she was also charged with felony child endangerment.
She stood before a judge in Lee County Circuit Court Aug. 8 and admitted her guilt to all three charges.
“She was sentenced to serve a total of eight years,” said public defender Will Bristow. “The other two sentences were suspended, so they will still be hanging over her head when she gets out.”
Lindsey and Robert Thomas Holcomb Sr., 40, told authorities that they saw their 3-foot, 8-inch, 45-pound son was up around 8 a.m. on July 14, 2022, but they went back to bed. Around 10:30, another adult male at the County Road 711 house, just east of Verona, looked out the window and saw the child in the backyard playing with the dogs. He also went back to bed.
When the parents finally got up at 11:30 a.m. and couldn’t find the boy or the two dogs, they called 911.
After the child was reported missing, multiple jurisdictions responded to help search for the child. First responders and volunteers searched the woods and ponds of the surrounding area. Helicopters and drones with infrared cameras were used to search from the air. They searched all day with no luck.
Well after dark, someone called 911 and said they saw a small child with a dog in the area of the Green Street Exit off of Highway 45 earlier that evening. Authorities descended on the area after 10 p.m. and found the tired and dehydrated child lying in a ditch with a dog standing guard over him.
The boy was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center for observation and was later discharged into the care of Child Protective Services. He is now living with family members.
Deputy sheriffs returned to the house the following day to charge the parents with child neglect. During the arrest process, officers found more than 4 grams of methamphetamine, leading to the possession of a controlled substance charges. When a blood test showed the drug in the boy’s system, the parents were charged with child endangerment about two weeks later.
At the time of his arrest, Holcomb was free on a $60,000 grand jury bond after being indicted three months earlier on four counts of car burglary. He has been held without bond in the Lee County Adult Jail for more than a year. He is still awaiting trial on his charges.
