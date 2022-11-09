TUPELO – A former Tupelo school administrator has asked a judge to dismiss an August 2021 drunk driving charge because he has not received a speedy trial.
Paul Moton, 47, of Tupelo, who is currently the Okolona School District superintendent, filed the motion to dismiss due to speedy trail/due process on Oct. 5, about a month after he pleaded no contest for the second time to the same charge and again appealed the case to Lee County Court.
Tupelo city prosecutor Richard Babb has opposed the motion, which is scheduled to be heard next week by Lee County Judge James Moore.
The motion, filed by attorney Mark Nickels, claims that Moton “suffered extreme prejudice” following a “very disparaging” article detailing the initial arrest that ran on the front page of the Daily Journal. A second front page article detailing Moton’s no contest plea and conviction “again resulted in severe prejudice” for Moton.
Nickels noted that the first round of Moton’s criminal case ended in May when Judge Moore dismissed the case on a technicality. But the specific time line or length of Moton’s trip through the criminal justice system is only mentioned once – pointing out that Moton was initially stopped Aug. 26, 2021 but not properly charged with DUI until May 19, 2022.
In the 14 months since Moton was first arrested at 11 a.m. on a school day and told police he had been drinking hand sanitizer, the case has been busy. In December 2021, he pleaded no contest and appealed the case to county court. After a special prosecutor was appointed, the first round of the criminal case ended in May when the judge dismissed it on a technicality, because an officer signed the ticket with his police title and not his court title. About a week later, Tupelo police reissued the ticket.
In the city of Tupelo’s response, Babb says the argument that Moton was denied a speedy trial is without merit. He noted there was a nearly two-month delay before the initial court date because Moton was in rehab and his legal staff didn’t know when he would get out.
“Between the defendant’s request to delay the trial setting and his appeal to this court, the matter was delayed for a little over a year,” Babb said. “However, it was the defendant’s actions which delayed the setting.”
According to the prosecutor, the Mississippi Supreme Court has historically held that any violations of a speedy trail must be brought up during the trial or it is considered waived. Since Moton did not raise the issue when he pleaded no contest, Babb argues that he waived his right to raise the isue on appeal.
Moton worked at the school district's central office as Director of Educational Enhancement and Innovative Design when he was pulled over during school hours less than two weeks into the 2021 fall semester.
According to the Tupelo Police Department report, Moton was driving carelessly and the reporting officer said Moton "could barely stand and used the bed of the truck to maintain his balance." Moton admitted he was impaired and said he was "going to lose his job."
Moton told police he had been drinking hand sanitizer. Fearing the hand sanitizer contained methanol, which is poisonous, police had Moton carried by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center for observation. Police followed the ambulance to the hospital and issued Moton a citation for driving under the influence.
Following the arrest, Moton was put on leave, according to district policy. About two months later, he submitted his resignation, which was accepted by the school board at their Nov. 9, 2021 meeting.
Moton spent 23 years as an educator, two decades of them with the Tupelo School District. He served as Milam Elementary School principal for seven years, where he was named the district's top administrator for the 2014-15 and 2019-20 school years. He was promoted to the central office position in April 2021.
Moton has worked for the Okolona Municipal Separate School District for about nine months, first as an academic coach and later as chief academic officer. The district hired him as superintendent in early August, and the school board was aware of the DUI case still going through the criminal justice system.
