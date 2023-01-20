OXFORD – A man was jailed after a gun fell out of his waistband during a struggle with a Lafayette County deputy sheriff Wednesday.
Jerami Tubbs, 43, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver while in possession of firearm as well as a host of misdemeanor charges. Additional charges could be added at a later date.
A plain clothes deputy made a traffic stop Jan. 18 on subject driving a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle for a traffic violation. Since the incident happened inside the city limits, and Oxford police officer was called in as backup.
From previous interactions, the deputy knew Tubbs was a felon and was known to carry weapons. When the deputy attempted to pat down Tubbs for everyone’s safety, the suspect became argumentative. He shoved the deputy and tried to run. The deputy grabbed the suspect, who was still wearing his helmet, and they both fell to the ground. Duringthe altercation, a concealed firearm fell from Tubbs waistband onto the ground beside them.
The deputy and Tubbs struggled briefly until the two officers were able to gain control and handcuff the suspect.
The subsequent search of the motorcycle revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Tubbs has been charged with speeding, no turn signal, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He could still be charged with assaulting the officer and illegal possession of a firearm.
At the time of his arrest, Tubbs was out on bond for previous charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. That bond has since been revoked.
