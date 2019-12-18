STARKVILLE - Three men, two of them Mississippi State University football players, were injured Tuesday night when their car collided with an 18-wheeler south of Starkville.
“Mississippi State football student-athletes De’Monte Russell and J.P. Purvis along with another individual not affiliated with MSU were involved in an automobile accident on Highway 25 following team practice," said Bill Martin of MSU Athletics. "De’Monte was treated and released. J.P. is resting comfortably."
The wreck happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 25 South, near the 4-County Electric Power Association office. An 18-wheeler had slowed to turn when a passenger car collided into the rear of the trailer, causing significant damage to front end of the car.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, who is investigating the wreck, Mark Alan Mace, 51, of Sumrall, was driving a black 1994 Peterbilt headed south and attempting to turn into a private drive.
A black 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Javeious Alexander O’Neal Purvis, 19, of Pelahatchie, was also southbound and collided with the trailer. De’monte Russell, 19, of Jackson, and 18-year-old Xavier Taylor, 18, of Brandon, were passengers in the Nissan.
All three men in the Nissan were initially transported to the Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville. Purvis was later airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Taylor, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted first to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and later sent to UMMC. Russell was treated for his injuries at OCH and released.
Mace was not injured in the accident.
Troopers say the accident remains under investigation.