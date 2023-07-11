Multi-car wreck ties up Tupelo traffic Tuesday morning By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO – A multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 45 near Interstate 22 has tied up traffic in north Tupelo.The wreck happened July 11 around 9 a.m. in the southbound lane just north of the interchange with the interstate. The disabled vehicles and emergency vehicles took up both traffic lanes.The southbound traffic was able to slowly proceed using the shoulder.Traffic is backed up all the way to Barnes Crossing Road. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and choose alternate routes. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Transportation Finance William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you