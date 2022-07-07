JACKSON • Mississippi state law enforcement officers issued more than 8,000 citations and arrested nearly 200 people for operating a car or boat under the influence during the Fourth of July holiday period.
In addition to the standard enhanced enforcement by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on the state’s interstate, federal and state highways, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks conducted Operation Dry Water on the state’s waterways.
During the MHP’s four-day Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, troopers issued a total of 7,999 citations, made 168 arrests for impaired driving and cited 860 motorists for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 224 crashes resulting in 57 injuries with one fatal crash in Wilkinson County that claimed the life of a 16-year-old driver.
Conservation officers conducted saturation patrols July 2-4 to promote boating safety and raise awareness on the dangers of boating under the influence.
Officers responded to one boating incident with no fatalities; however, there was one drowning that was reported for the state. During the three-day period, conservation officers issued 414 citations, including 46 alcohol and drug violations and 25 boating under the influence arrest.
Officers also conducted almost 1,800 safety checks.
