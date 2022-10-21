OXFORD • A north Mississippi man, arrested as he tried to buy an assault rifle last summer, will spend the next 2 ½ years in a federal prison for making racist threats online.
Aubrey Sakai Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Oxford to posting on a white supremacist website in late 2020 that he wanted to take part in a revolution and be on the forefront killing Blacks, Hispanics and homosexuals. The charge of sending a threatening communication through interstate commerce carries up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
During the sentencing hearing Thursday, Senior U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills ordered Suzuki to spend the next 30 months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.
“The defendant in this case made credible threats to shoot members of various minority groups, and then purchased a semi-automatic rifle,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “While all Americans enjoy a constitutional right to free speech, that right does not include a right to threaten or terrorize other individuals. The agents and prosecutors who worked to stop this potential mass shooting are to be commended.”
According to court documents, Suzuki was communicating on an encrypted messaging platform with members of a white nationalist organization. Authorities were alerted when Suzuki began making threats to accelerate and wage a race war in the United States. Suzuki made numerous statements about Nazi and white supremacist ideology. While investigating the online threats made by Suzuki, agents learned that he was in the process of purchasing an AR-15 rifle from an online dealer. He was arrested immediately thereafter.
“Suzuki sought to intimidate members of the community through his threats,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby. “We remain committed to tirelessly thwarting the nefarious actions of those, like Mr. Suzuki, who intend to impart fear upon citizens based on biases.”
On Nov. 4, 2020, Suzuki posted, “Honestly, I don’t want to be a normal person. I want to breathe revolution.” Using racist epithets, he then wrote that he wanted to be with his “mates” killing Blacks, Hispanics and homosexuals and “blowing up the system.”
This summer, Suzuki admitted in court that he made the statement knowing it was a threat or would be perceived as a threat.
As part of a plea agreement, the government agreed to drop two other counts of posting threatening messages online, as well as charges of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and making a false statement to a federal agency. With the original five-count indictment, Suzuki faced up to 32 years in prison, up to $1.25 million in fines and post-release supervision.
