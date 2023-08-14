TUPELO – Nettie Davis has pleaded guilty to election fraud but will keep her position on the Tupelo City Council thanks to a plea agreement.
According to defense attorney Jim Waide, who represents the longtime elected official, Davis pleaded guilty on Monday to the non-adjudication of a misdemeanor, avoiding the trial process that was scheduled to begin that day.
"The bottom line is they amended the indictment to remove the part about her being a public official, so she won’t be removed from the council," Waide told the Daily Journal.
According to the motion signed by District Attorney John Weddle and Lee County Prosecutor Matt Blanchard, the fact Davis was on the city council was considered a sentencing element and should not have been included in the wording of the indictment.
Weddle declined comment when asked about the plea deal.
While Davis pleaded guilty, there is no conviction. Under the non-adjudication, she will be placed on probation and, if she doesn’t break any other laws within a prescribed period of time, the charge will be dismissed. Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk ordered her to pay a $500 fine and court costs of $227.75 within 90 days.
Davis and Charles Penson, a local minister and political operative, were both charged with proposing or conducting an unlawful lottery as a voting incentive. The charge is a misdemeanor and carries no possibility of jail time but has a maximum fine of $5,000.
However, a conviction would have triggered the removal of Davis from her elected office on the Tupelo City Council.
Because Davis agreed to plead guilty, the charge against Penson was retired to files. He will have to pay court costs.
By accepting the plea agreement, Davis and Penson avoided what would have been a closely watched trial that pundits said could have lasted several days. The trial was scheduled to begin Monday. During the morning session on Aug. 14, the defense and prosecution began the process of whittling down a large jury pool to 12 jurors and two alternates. The agreement was reached before the remaining jury pool returned from lunch.
In the days leading up to the trial, the defense subpoenaed 15 people, including two former Tupelo mayors and a who's who among members of the local Democratic party, to testify. The prosecution only had four witnesses on stand-by.
The charges date back to June 2021 when Davis was recorded soliciting donations for a raffle intended to award cash prizes to people who voted in the Tupelo municipal general election, which was just days away.
By doing so, the state argued that Davis violated a law that prohibits offering “any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage a person to vote or to refrain from voting in any election.”
Davis has said the raffle never occurred.
The allegations against Penson come from a social media post he made prior to the same elections saying that local ministers were offering financial incentives to encourage people to vote.
While Davis and Penson were indicted separately in September 2021, the cases were consolidated in May.
