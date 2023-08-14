djr-2021-10-16-news-davis-penson-arp1

In this file photo, Charles Penson and Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis hold hands as they walk to the entrance of the Lee County Justice Center in October 2021.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – Nettie Davis has pleaded guilty to election fraud but will keep her position on the Tupelo City Council thanks to a plea agreement.

william.moore@djournal.com

