HOLLY SPRINGS • After spending the last 25 years working at the Holly Springs Police Department, Darryl Bowens is ready to lead it.
Bowens was appointed police chief in early May after serving as interim police chief for six months. He said the department needs more officers on the streets to get up to full capacity. He wants to bring back foot patrols and/or bike patrols through neighborhoods, expand the Sky Cop surveillance cameras program and purchase in-car cameras.
Having spent his entire career with the Holly Springs Police Department, Bowens is very familiar with its needs. One of the first things he did was to start rebuilding the force that was running at around 60% capacity.
“The department is allotted 22 officers and we are seven short,” Bowens said. “I hired three a month ago. We are in the process of hiring more. We’ll get the numbers up but it will take a little time.”
The new chief understands he has to start slowly. In addition to a new chief, the city will essentially have an entirely new administration next month. Voters elected a new mayor this election season, along with four new aldermen.
“I want to let them get in place and explain the needs of the department before I start bringing up things,” Bowens said. “We need a permanent chief of detectives. We need a juvenile officer real bad, and we need a community relations officer.”
After graduating from Holly Springs High School in 1984, Bowens served two years of active duty with the Army and another 7 years in the reserves. He came home and went to community college in Memphis, deciding between physical therapy and criminal justice.
“I had always respected police and what they stood for,” Bowens said. “I knew it would be an exciting job. I would get to help people and I could get into dangerous situations, which is what I was doing in the Army.”
He spent four years as a patrolman and another 18 months as the DUI officer before being promoted to the night shift sergeant, a job he held for more than a dozen years.
“I spent most of my career on the night shift, about 18 years,” Bowens said. “We were always busy. The night shift always gets the most calls.”
He rose to the rank of captain and was the commander of the patrol division for five years before he was promoted to Assistant Chief in April 2018 and started working mostly days. In that role, he assisted with the budgeting process, oversaw daily operations and staff management. He also oversaw the department’s training program to make sure each officer got the 24 hours each year to maintain their certification.
Bowens wants to go back to a neighborhood watch program to have officers spend more time out of the car and walking around interacting with the people in the neighborhood.
“We need to do more foot patrols so the people recognize and know the officer,” Bowens said. “Then if something happens, they will trust that officer.”
He hopes to divide the city and assign officers to certain wards. He hopes to see bike patrols, whether in wards or several officers hitting “hot zones where we get a lot of calls.”
He has seen the success of surveillance cameras in public areas and hopes to expand that to include at least one in the business district along Highway 7 at Interstate 22.
Even though Bowens has put in his time and could spend the rest of his career behind a desk, he wont.
“I could wear a suit but I have always been the type of officer who admired a chief who would get out and help out the troops and went on calls,” Bowens said. “I am still going to wear the uniform. I always have my radio with me and I will respond to calls.”