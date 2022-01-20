TUPELO • Police are warning businesses across Northeast Mississippi to be on the lookout for a new counterfeit bill that not only looks real, it feels real.
That's because the counterfeiters are washing genuine bills and overprinting them with a higher denomination.
"This was a very good counterfeit bill. It was the first legitimate counterfeit we have seen in a while," said Lt. Paul Hendrix, who heads the Tupelo Police Department criminal investigation division.
A South Eason Boulevard convenience store reported a white male entered the business last weekend, made a purchase and paid with a $100 bill. The employee tested the bill with a special pen that indicated it was real. The bill later went through the business's money machine, which did not flag it as fake.
It was only later when the owner physically handled the bill that he noticed something was off. The watermark in the bill said "10," alerting him that it was a genuine bill ... but not a genuine $100 bill.
"It looks like a real bill and it marks as legitimate," Hendrix said. "This business even had a money machine that showed it was legitimate. But it would. This is an actual treasury note."
This is the first time in quite some time that a real counterfeit bill has showed up in Tupelo, Hendrix said. For the last several years, most of what law enforcement has seen is movie prop money or fake money that contains colorful Chinese characters printed on it.
That money is only meant look real from a distance. It is printed on cheaper paper and has a slick feel to it.
Not only did the bill passed in Tupelo over the weekend look like real money, it felt like real money because it was printed on genuine U.S. Treasury paper.
Since this new style of counterfeiting will defeat the marking pens and the feel tests, businesses will have to go one step further to make sure their money is real.
"The only way to make sure is to manually check the bill for the security strip and for the watermark," Hendrix said. "The counterfeiter can't change those."
A new $100 has a vertical security strip on the front that features holographic numbers reading "100." To the right of Ben Franklin's portrait, there is a watermark image of Franklin. Smaller denominations have a polyester strip embedded in the bill that when held to the light show the denomination of the bill. The smaller bills also have watermark images of the same person in the bill's portrait.
It is a crime to knowingly pass a counterfeit bill. If the crime involved more than $1,000, it is considered a felony. In this convenience store case, the single $100 bill would be enough to charge the man with misdemeanor false pretense.
Anyone who feels they have received a fake bill can contact law enforcement or take it to a bank. If it is fake, the bill will be confiscated and eventually turned over to the Treasury Department. The victim will not be reimbursed for the face value of the funny money.