Tupelo Fire Department interim Chief Brad Robinson, left, and Senior Director of Emergency Transport Services for North Mississippi Medical Center Ben Richards look over the new sprint vehicle and ambulance that were recently put into service.
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan, center, talks with interim Tupelo Fire Chief Brad Robinson, left, and Senior Director of Emergency Transport Services Ben Richards about the importance of the addition of the fire department's new Sprint truck and the medical center's addition of a new ambulance.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan looks at the interior of the Sprint vehicle that was purchased for the Tupelo Fire Department so they can respond to medical calls faster.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
North Mississippi Medical Center unveiled their new ambulance along with a new Sprint truck for the Tupelo Fire Department.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
The new ambulance for North Mississippi Medical Center is a rolling emergency room.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
TUPELO – A pair of new emergency vehicles will help get first responders and medical assistance to patients much faster in Tupelo.
The Tupelo Fire Department recently unveiled its Sprint 1 emergency response vehicle. At the same time, the North Mississippi Medical Center put a brand-new ambulance into service.
The Sprint is a four-wheel drive SUV loaded with medical equipment and manned by firefighters who are certified EMTs. It is designed to allow the department to get medical assistance to the scene quicker.
“We can get to the scene first about 80% of the time,” said interim Tupelo Fire Chief Brad Robinson. “This vehicle will allow us to get to the scene and take care of and stabilize the patient until the ambulance gets there.”
The vehicle, which will be housed at Station 1 in downtown Tupelo, will respond to all major emergency calls. Robinson hopes to expand the program over the next few years.
“The plan is to purchase another one next year and put it on the west side of town at Station 7,” Robinson said. “We’ll have to look at the budget, but we hope to put a third one on the east side of town to give us better coverage of the whole city.”
The Sprint vehicles will be placed at fire stations that have ladder trucks. The truck companies have more firefighters to handle the additional medical emergency calls.
The new ambulance features a vinyl wrap on the outside and emergency room-capable life support systems in the back.
“The ambulance takes care from the hospital to the patient. This will help us get that care to the patient faster,” said NMMC senior director of emergency transport services Ben Richards.
The new ambulance features a power assist to help load the wheeled stretchers, which can be cumbersome with larger patients.
“That will be a tremendous help and a back saver for the staff,” Richards said.
