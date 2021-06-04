TUPELO – Reports on social media of an active shooter at the Tupelo Sam’s Club Friday evening were wrong.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald dispelled the rumors late Friday. There was no active shooter. In fact, there were no shots fired.
“The preliminary information is that a citizen was pursuing someone who had stolen their utility trailer and they wound up behind Sam's,” McDougald said. “The suspect fled on foot and officers searched the area.”
The store management decided to lock down the business and keep customers inside to make sure they remained safe.
McDougald said the suspect was not located, but the stolen trailer was returned to the rightful owner.