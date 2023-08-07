BOONEVILLE – A Prentiss County woman is sitting in a Louisiana jail after she violated a Mississippi court order and carried her child out of state.
A man walked into the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 4 and said a chancery court order gave him primary physical custody of his 18-month-old child, who he had last seen two weeks earlier on July 22. He believed the mother of the child had taken the toddler to Louisiana to live and felt the child was in danger. The father told investigators the mother has attempted suicide in the past and he had concerns about the environment the child would be in.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said they contacted Louisiana authorities and hours later, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office had the mother, Hope Shayanne Dubois, 20, of Booneville, in custody. She is charged with the interstate removal of child under the age of 14 by a noncustodial parent. The charge carries up to 3 years in prison and/or up to a $2,000 if convicted.
The child was released to the custodial father after he traveled from Mississippi to Louisiana.
Dubois remains in custody in Louisiana. She waived extradition and arrangements are being made to transport her back to Prentiss County.
Tolar said he appreciated the assistance provided by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and the speedy response by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.
