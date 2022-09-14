TUPELO – An Okolona man is facing multiple felony charges and a laundry list of traffic offenses after leading police on a pursuit Saturday evening.
Tupelo police attempted to pull over a gray Jeep Trackhawk Sept. 10 around 6:15 p.m. in the area of South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. The SUV refused to stop and fled south before heading east on Highway 6 and then south on Highway 45. The pursuit ended in the area of Carr Vista Road where the driver jumped out. Police captured him after a brief foot chase.
While running, the suspect allegedly threw away a firearm, which was later recovered. Police determined the car had been stolen out of the Atlanta area. They also seized a small amount of marijuana.
Police arrested Dan Judd II, 33, of County Line Road, Okolona, and charged him with three felonies: felony fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $10,000 for the felony charges.
Judd is also facing misdemeanor charges for careless driving, disobeying a police officer, failure to signal, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing, improper turn, improper equipment, open container, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, public intoxication, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
