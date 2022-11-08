TUPELO — At least two Northeast Mississippi sheriffs are preparing for the end of their law enforcement careers late next year.
Oktibbeha County’s Steve Gladney and Tishomingo County’s John Daugherty will not seek another term during the 2023 election.
And Kenny Dickerson, who has been Marshall County Sheriff since 1995, said he has not made up his mind yet.
Gladney retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol before being elected Oktibbeha County Sheriff in 2011. By the end of 2023, he will have 43 1/2 years in the state retirement system.
“I am not running. Forty-plus years is a long time. It’s time for me to go home,” Gladney said. “I’ve got grandkids. My health is still good, and there are things I want to do while I can.”
Daugherty echoed Gladney’s sentiments. He retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation law enforcement division before he was elected Tishomingo Sheriff in 2015.
“I will have right at 37 years in the (state retirement) system, 33 of those years in law enforcement,” Daugherty said.
He has not made any plans for what he will do with his free time, but noted he has more than a year to figure that out.
In a straw poll of all 16 counties in the Daily Journal coverage area, nearly all of the remaining incumbents plan on running for re-election.
New election deadlines
In years past, candidates had two months or more to qualify. The deadline used to be at the end of February or the beginning of March, depending on how the date fell. But the Legislature slashed the qualifying period in half.
Qualifying for next year’s state and county elections will begin Jan. 3 and end on Feb. 1. While it will make people come to a decision quicker, the shorter qualifying period will not affect serious candidates, according to one sheriff.
“A wise old politician, Elmo Overby, who was a former mayor of Bruce, used to tell me, ‘If you haven’t made up your mind by the first day of qualifying, you are not qualified for the job,’” said Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, who will be seeking a fourth term in office.
Pollan said he wants to continue and possibly expand the new school resource officer program that put three uniformed deputies in the county’s schools.
“It’s a personal mission for me. I would like to add one or two more SROs at schools with multiple campuses,” Pollan said.
Veteran peace officers
Across the region, there are a half-dozen sheriffs who will complete their 16th year in office at the end of 2023. Of those, Marshall County’s Dickerson has the longest tenure. He has been in office since 1995 and has not decided whether he will run for an eighth term.
Dickerson retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol with 25 years. Add to that his 28 as sheriff and he will have been a public servant for 53 years when this term is completed.
“I still haven’t fully decided. I may run one more time,” Dickerson said. “I will make that decision by Jan. 1.”
Randy Tolar was elected Prentiss County sheriff in 1999 and said he is “definitely” running again.
“I will be 64 in December 2023. I still fell young and I’m in good health,” Tolar said. “I enjoy what I’m doing, even though there is a lot of stress.”
Just to the south of Tolar, Lee County has voted in Jim Johnson since 2003. He hopes to extend his 20-year tenure.
“I will be running for re-election,” Johnson said. “I prayed on it and talked to my family. I feel this is where I’m supposed to be.”
Johnson is proud of his department and wants to continue to improve. One thing he hopes to see is the replacement or renovation of the 25-year-old jail.
“I would like to see some finalization of that issue in the next term,” Johnson said.
Leo Mask has 20 years as the sheriff of Pontotoc County, coming in two stints — 2000-2008 and 2012-present. He will seek another term as he continues his agrarian efforts to raise the food the prisoners eat to save the taxpayers money
“We’ve got a new garden and added chickens and cows,” Mask said. “We want to be as self-sufficient as possible.”
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson is serving his fourth term in office and plans to seek a fifth term. He recently opened a new jail and a stand-alone administrative office this year.
Clay County’s Eddie Scott and Union County’s Jimmy Edwards currently have 11 years on the job and will seek re-election.
Ben Caldwell (Alcorn) and James Meyers (Chickasaw) are both completing their second terms. Both hope to continue improving their departments in the next term, if elected.
“We’ve done a lot in the last seven years – starting the school resource officer program. I have tried to bring improvements as a whole,” Caldwell said. “Before (I was elected), the deputies had to provide their own duty weapon and duty gear. We pay for that now.”
He said he has been able to expand the number of deputies to increase the number of people on each shift, especially at night. That was necessary because of a dramatic increase in the number of calls in recent years.
Benton, Lafayette and Monroe counties all have rookie sheriffs who are looking to continue their inaugural terms.
Joey East, whose father, Buddy East, was Lafayette County Sheriff for 43 years, hopes to continue department’s improvement by completing state accreditation and possibly federal accreditation during his second term.
“I want to assure the public that we are following the best practices,” East said. “That starts with updating the policies and procedures and then documenting that you actually implement those practices. It takes a while.”
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook recently purchased 16 acres across the street from the county jail in Aberdeen to build a regional training facility. They are scheduled to pour concrete for the main building next week.
Karl Gaillard has been the Tippah County Sheriff since 2007 but did not respond to multiple calls for comment.
