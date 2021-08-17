TUPELO • One man has died following a single car accident, Tuesday afternoon in Tupelo.

Police responded Aug. 17 around 2:45 p.m. to McCullough Boulevard at the Natchez Trace Parkway. An eastbound silver 2007 Toyota Tundra had collided with the bridge abutment.

According to police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the lone adult male driver was dead when emergency officials arrived. Officials are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing his name.

Accident investigators are currently reviewing the preliminary information.

william.moore@journalinc.com

