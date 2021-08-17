One dead following wreck in Tupelo By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 17, 2021 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • One man has died following a single car accident, Tuesday afternoon in Tupelo.Police responded Aug. 17 around 2:45 p.m. to McCullough Boulevard at the Natchez Trace Parkway. An eastbound silver 2007 Toyota Tundra had collided with the bridge abutment.According to police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the lone adult male driver was dead when emergency officials arrived. Officials are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing his name.Accident investigators are currently reviewing the preliminary information. william.moore@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Trump's niece calls him an 'instinctive fascist' in new book Largest reservoir in US is only 35% full Biden gears up for renewed fight against oil and gas Watch these robots effortlessly parkour Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists