SKYLINE • One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at A+ Tires in the Skyline community Monday afternoon, according to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Johnson said the violence likely stemmed from an argument that took place within the store, and both of the victims were shot at the tire shop. After the shooting, one of the victims ran approximately 150 yards to a different location.
Law enforcement detained one person in connection with the shooting, but he has not been charged with anything as of late Monday afternoon.
“We took him into custody knowing that he is responsible for some part,” Johnson told the Daily Journal. “We know that this particular person that we have in custody is involved in the actual shooting and was not shot.”
The sheriff said there is a possibility one of the victims also fired shots, but he said could not definitively confirm that without reviewing evidence further.
Law enforcement officials are now attempting to access video surveillance footage of the incident to gain a better understanding of what took place.
The sheriff’s department also recovered two weapons from the incident.