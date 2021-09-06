One detained following Labor Day shooting in Tupelo By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • Tupelo police have detained a man after a Monday afternoon domestic situation escalated into gunfire.Tupelo police responded to reported shooting at a Nelle Street residence at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 6.Authorities said the preliminary information is that a domestic dispute escalated. An adult female victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room with serious injuries.“Around 2 p.m., officers located and detained an adult male suspect while conducting a detailed search of the property on Nelle Street,” said police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.Police did not release the name or age of the man, who has not been charged.McDougald said the investigation is in the very early stages and more information will be released when it is appropriate. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Chuck Mcdougald Law Crime Suspect Capt. Officer Victim Tupelo William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News RAW: SC: FATAL NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING Lyft vows to defend drivers sued under Texas abortion law This Louisiana family lost their mom in Hurricane Ida. Here's why they aren't going anywhere Sheriff shares disturbing details about Marine who killed 4 people Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists