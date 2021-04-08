TUPELO - A man was thrown from an early Thursday morning wreck and died from his injuries.
Police were called to the 700 block of Lumpkin Avenue, just north of West Jackson Street, around 1 a.m. April 8. A 2007 BMW left the road an hit a utility pole.
The presumed driver was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in serious condition. The unrestrained passenger was ejected from the car and pronounced dead.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim at Navaro Rice, 27, of Tupelo.
Police are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Any one with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.