OXFORD • Authorities have one man in custody and are searching for a second suspect for a fatal hit and run in Oxford Sunday morning that killed a man and left a female in critical condition.
According to Lt. Hildon Sessums, police responded Oct. 16 around 1:15 a.m. to the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall. Passersby reported through 911 calls that two people had been injured. First responders from the Oxford police and fire departments responded almost immediately and began tending to the two victims.
The victims, a male and a female, were carried to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi. The male, later identified as Walker Fielder, died from his injuries. The female victim, an Ole Miss student, suffered critical injuries and was eventually transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
About 8 hours after Oxford police released surveillance camera images of two persons of interest and their truck, police identified the suspects as Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, 18, both of Collierville, Tennessee.
Sessums said Holland was taken into custody around 9 p.m. in Shelby County, Tennessee and charged with accessory after the fact. He will face extradition back to Oxford.
Local, state and federal authorities are actively searching for Rokitka, who is believed to driving a Toyota Tundra with Tennessee license plate number 0J76U6.
Anyone with information on Rokitka or his whereabouts is asked to call Oxford police at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.
Original story:
Two Oxford pedestrians hit, one dies
OXFORD • Oxford police are searching for more information on a possible hit and run early Sunday morning that left one dead on one injured.
According to Lt. Hildon Sessums, police responded Oct. 16 around 1:15 a.m. to the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall. Passersby reported through 911 calls that two people had been injured. First responders from the Oxford police and fire departments responded almost immediately and began tending to the two victims.
The victims, a male and a female were carried to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi. The male later died from his injuries. The female victim suffered critical injuries and was eventually transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
“We are running down every lead and are asking the pubic for assistance,” Sessums said.
Oxford police have released several security camera photos of the two persons of interest and the vehicle they were driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oxford police at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.